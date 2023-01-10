Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls ‘Great’ Time in the ’90s When She Did Cocaine Without Getting Caught

Gwyneth Paltrow was apparently feeling candid during her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden Monday (Jan. 9), where she revealed some... interesting facts about her life in '90s Hollywood and New York City.

"You both came up in the '90s, which is having quite the renaissance at the moment — the fashion, the music, what was it like for both of you being so famous at a time when there was no social media, no nothing? What do you remember about that time?" Corden asked Paltrow and fellow guest Hilary Swank.

"You won your Academy Award in 1999? I think I was right after you in 2000. You were really famous in the '90s," Swank told Paltrow.

That's when Paltrow revealed she used to do coke in the '90s, even though she never get caught!

"It was great. I mean, talk about doing cocaine and not getting caught!" Paltrow dished, laughing.

"Like, you could just be at a bar and be, like, having fun, dance on a table, you could — no camera phones, especially in New York!" she continued.

Paltrow was comparing the '90s to present day, a time when everyone has a smart phone with a camera and access to social media.

Plus, "there were no paparazzi."

"You could stumble out of a bar and go home with some rando and no one would know," Paltrow explained.

Paltrow was in her 20s in the '90s, during which she was engaged to Brad Pitt after dating the actor from 1994 to 1997, before she went on to date Ben Affleck from 1997 to 2000.

Watch the full interview, below:

According to Page Six, Paltrow expressed her open mind about drugs in 2019 when she shared that she believes psychedelics will be a key treatment for mental health in the future.

"I think how psychedelics affect health and mental health and addiction will come more into the mainstream," she told The New York Times at the time.

Despite that belief, the star has apparently never actually done any psychedelic drugs, and even said she's "terrified."

Paltrow launched her wellness and lifestyle brand Goop in 2008.