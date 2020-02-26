Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Mask on Flight Amid Coronavirus Fears, Says She’s ‘Already Been in This Movie’

Gwyneth Paltrow is being safe rather than sorry when it comes to her health — and taking a cue from one of her films, to boot.

The actress shared an Instagram post on Wednesday (February 26) in which she can be seen donning a sick mask while on a flight. (Paltrow was flying to Paris, France, presumably for Paris Fashion Week.)

"Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane," she wrote in the caption. "I’ve already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently."

The 47-year-old is referring to the 2011 film Contagion that she starred in. In the movie, Paltrow's character, Patient Zero for a mysterious virus she picks up in Hong Kong, does not make it out alive after a global pandemic hits the earth.

Paltrow used the Airinum + Nemen mark which costs $99 before shipping. The website states that the mask was "tested in world-class Swedish laboratory (RICE) with equivalent results of the American N95 or European FFP2 filter performance test (Test: GB2626 & Certification: KN95)." The mask is currently sold out but other products are available at their store.

See the post, below.