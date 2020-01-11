Gwyneth Paltrow is selling a vagina-scented candle.

The "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle is 10.5 oz and sells for $75 but is currently sold out. It is only available to purchase for people living in the United States, Europe, Canada and U.K.

The description of the product on the website explains how exactly the candle came to be. "This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP [Gwyneth Paltrow] —the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, 'Uhhh..this smells like a vagina'—but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent," it reads.

The company claims that it is "perfect as a candle" and when doing a test run at Goop Health, it sold out in hours. As for what exactly it smells like, the company revealed the primary scents that were blended to create the candle.

"It’s a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth," it claims.

The company will be the subject of a Netflix documentary, The Goop Lab, that is set to debut on January 24.

You can join the waitlist to purchase the candle, here.