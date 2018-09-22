Hailee Steinfeld’s Twitter Was Hacked and the Hacker Accused Her of Using Racial Slurs

Usually when celebrities' Twitter accounts are hacked, the tweets are pretty tame, either trying to scam fans or giving false information. But this time, Hailee Steinfeld was the victim of one of the worst kinds of hacking.

Her account was broken into Friday night (September 21), with the hacker tweeting, "Lol haley steinfield is racist just found a dm of her using the n word [sic]." The hacker also shared an image of the alleged DM that reads, "jeez what a f---ing n-----.”

Luckily, the hacker tweeted it in a way that made it very obvious that the DM was doctored and that the account was hacked, so fans quickly caught on, calling out the hacker and reporting the tweet.

The tweets were deleted soon after, with Steinfeld later tweeting that she was "clearly hacked" and thanking fans for their support.

Steinfeld is one of the many celebs in recent years to have their Twitters hacked, including Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Mark Zuckerberg, Lana Del Rey, Drake, Rich the Kid, and more. But this might be the scariest hacking of the year.