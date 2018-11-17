Hailey Baldwin Is Officially Mrs. Bieber on Instagram

Just call Hailey Baldwin Mrs. Bieber.

The same day Justin Bieber confirmed the two secretly got married in September 2018, the model changed her Instagram name to Hailey Rhode Bieber on Instagram on Friday. She did so quietly, making no comment about the change.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that something was different about Baldwin's account. Before long Twitter was flooded with mixed reactions.

"B---- SAID HAILEY BALDWIN WHOOOOO?????? YES B---- CLAIM UR REAL NAME !!!!!," one user said.

"Me when I read that Hailey Baldwin changed her name on Instagram to 'Hailey Bieber'," another tweeted along with a video of a young girl lip syncing "That Should Be Me", a song the Canadian pop star released early in his career.

The 21-year-old model's new Instagram handle comes not long after The Blast reported she filed to register "Hailey Bieber", "Hailey Baldwin" and "HRB3" under her company, Rhodedeodato Corp. She trademarked her married name to attach to a clothing line, ET Online confirmed.

Bieber, 24, and Baldwin tied the knot at a courthouse in New York City in September 2018. They opted to keep the news under wraps until Friday, when the musician referred to Baldwin as his "wife" on Instagram.

Although the couple only recently went public about their marriage, rumors had been swirling that they tied the knot for some time. In October, a source told ET they "didn't want to wait" to get married, so they went through with a courthouse ceremony. They intend to have a formal wedding at a later date.

"The couple kept their marriage a secret from a lot of people. Justin and Hailey wanted to be married and didn't want to wait. They still plan to have a more formal wedding, but for them this intimate ceremony was exactly what they wanted," the insider said.

"Justin and Hailey were telling people they weren't married when they were," the source added, revealing that their formal ceremony is in the works.