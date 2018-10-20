After marrying Justin Bieber in September in a secret ceremony, Hailey Baldwin is ready to embrace using her husband's last name.

PEOPLE reported that it obtained court documents that showed the model filed to trademark "Hailey Baldwin" for an upcoming clothing line. "HRB3" was also registered, along with her maiden name. Baldwin also changed her Instagram name to Hailey Rhode last month, but kept her last name in her Insta handle. No word yet on whether she's planning on officially changing her name to Hailey Bieber, though.

The magazine also reported that according to a source, Baldwin was the one who decided to go for a courthouse wedding, rather than having a huge bash. "The city hall marriage was her idea. It was ‘you and me against the world,'” said the source to PEOPLE. “Let’s show [everyone] we’re serious and it’s not just some crazy fling.”

Their marriage took many by surprise, but it looks like Baldwin and Bieber are taking their relationship seriously. In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Baldwin shared that her life has changed a lot since marrying the pop star. "I’ve had more attention on me than I’ve ever had in my life,” she said. “It’s easy to not think about your mental health or your physical health because you keep pushing, pushing, pushing. Before this year, I wasn't balancing anything.”