Hailey Bieber Apologizes to TikTok Restaurant Hostess Who Claimed She Was Rude

Hailey Bieber apologized to a restaurant hostess after the hostess posted a TikTok video claiming the model was rude to her.

A woman named Julia Carolan, who has apparently worked in some of Manhattan's trendiest restaurants, shared her alleged experiences and encounters with high-profile celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid and, of course, "Mrs. Bieber."

"Rating celebrities I met while working as a hostess in a fancy Manhattan restaurant," she captioned the post. "These are just my personal experiences, [please] take with a grain of salt.”

Though she had nothing but great things to say about the Hadid sisters, who were "literally so nice" and "super polite and friendly with staff," she called the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star a "bad tipper" ($20 tip on a $500 bill bad) and revealed Bieber wasn't very nice.

"This is going to be controversial," Carolan said. "I've met [Bieber] a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really want to like her but I need to [give] her a 3.5/10. Sorry."

Check out the viral TikTok for yourself, below:

While Jenner has yet to respond to Carolan's claims, Bieber apologized for her behavior. "Just came across this video, and wanted to say sorry if I've ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude," she wrote in the comments section. "That's not ever my intention!"