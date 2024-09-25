Justin Bieber Seemingly Impersonates His Own Impersonator

Justin Bieber still has his cheeky sense of humor.

The new dad to newborn baby Jack Blues seemingly poked fun at his own impersonator after his wife Hailey Bieber reacted to a sighting of the doppelgänger in France.

During fashion week, a fan posted a photo of the fake Justin on a train in France thinking it was the real singer.

"Just a random Tuesday during fashion week," the fan wrote in the caption.

Another caption read, "Wtf Justin f--king Bieber?"

The photo was posted to TikTok and made its way to Hailey Bieber's For You page.

The model and Rhode Beauty entrepreneur commented, "I'm scared..."

The interaction was reposted to X/Twitter and quickly gained thousands of views.

Even more hilariously, after the TikTok was discovered by Hailey, the real Justin was spotted out wearing the exact same outfit as the impersonator.

Justin donned a wide-brimmed hat with a gray hoodie and black sunglasses just like his French impersonator.

"Justin Bieber appears [to be] impersonating his impersonator, he's so funny," a fan tweeted.

"I was literally arguing in that [TikTok] comment section bc ppl really thought it was Justin and he just comes out like this," one fan replied. "HE'S SO UNSERIOUS."

"Knowing him he left the house just to do this krhshejsks unserious," another fan laughed.

"Hailey def showed him the TikTok," one person said.

The impersonator's name is Dylan Desclos according to E! News.

Desclos sports the same tattoos as the iconic pop star, and even the same facial hair and hairstyle.

Per the outlet, Desclos runs an entire TikTok account dedicated to impersonating the "Peaches" singer.

Meanwhile, the real Justin and Hailey Bieber have mostly been staying offline and close to home as they get used to life as new parents.

Their son was born in August and the couple has shared very little content of baby Jack aside from a photo of his foot and a "Papa Bear" mug posted to Justin's Instagram.

Hailey also showed off her sparkly ring that spells out "MOM."