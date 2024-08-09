Justin Bieber Confronts Teens Who Seemingly Won’t Stop Recording Him

Justin Bieber is standing up for himself.

In a newly surfaced video posted to TikTok by the user @brennanshtorch, Bieber appeared in the lobby of the Waldorf Astoria. It was during his time in this area that he as confronted by a group of teenagers.

When confronted by the teens, he asks what they think is so funny to them.

"Is this funny to you guys," he repeats a couple times.

Bieber then takes a firmer stance against the teens and commands them to leave.

"Get outta here. Go!" he says waving his arm.

According to TMZ, Bieber had a good reason to be upset with the group of teens. The pop star was reportedly set to meet his pregnant wife, Hailey Bieber, for lunch at the hotel.

However, as he was waiting, that is when the group of teens began to harass him.

Sources told the publication that Bieber did not swear at the kids that were harassing him and that he was just trying to get on with his day when they were bothering him. Additionally, the sources say that Bieber was mainly worried about his wife's safety.

Justin and Hailey are expecting their first child together, and first for both of them. Sources told TMZ that the child is due very soon.

People in the comments section of the viral video defended Bieber against the critics.

"I would call this calm and annoyed, not freaking out," said one person.

"People pointing their phone cameras at me and laughing would be my villain origin story," added someone else.

"Is 'freaking out' in the room with us?" questioned someone else.

"Leave our dude alone," a different TikTok user said.