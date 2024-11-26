Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey React to Longstanding Affair Rumors

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are shutting down any rumors of an affair or trouble in their marriage.

A source who spoke to People claimed the couple insist the rumors are "annoying" and simply "noise."

"They laugh at the constant divorce rumors. It’s annoying but just noise," the source said.

This is not the first time a source close to the couple has denied affair rumors. In April, a source told People the couple were "doing really well" amid divorce speculation.

"There’s no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever. They are very, very happy," the source shared.

Hailey herself shot down rumors of marriage troubles when she posted to her Instagram Stories in March.

"Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion," she wrote.

"So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it," Hailey added.

In August, Hailey and Justin welcomed their first child together, a son named Jack Blues Bieber. The baby has brought the couple closer together than ever, a source told People.

"They seem even more in love since the baby arrived. [Justin’s] been in a happy bubble since baby Jack was born. He wants to focus on being a great dad and husband," the source said.

Justin and Hailey have not revealed Jack's face yet.

However, they did share a snap of them along with their son when they dressed up as Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable for Halloween this year.

In September, Hailey and Justin celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 in a New York City courthouse. They had an official ceremony in South Carolina a year later.