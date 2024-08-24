Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Welcome First Child, Family and Celebrities React

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are officially parents!

On the evening of Friday (Aug. 23), the couple announced the arrival of their first child together. They shared the news via their Instagram accounts alongside a photo of their fingers holding their newborn's tiny foot. The Biebers also confirmed that they named him Jack Blues Bieber.

Justin's mother, Pattie Mallette, was one of the first family members to publicly congratulate the parents. She wrote in an Instagram Story, "OH MY HEART! WELCOME BABY JACK!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!" In a follow up post of Justin's announcement, she added the comment over the photo, "Thank the Lord, what a miracle!"

Meanwhile, the comment section of Justin's social media post announcing the birth of his firstborn, was overflowing with support from his friends, fans and fellow celebrities. Katy Perry commented, "Your blessing has arrived." Kylie Jenner added, "I can't handle this little foot."

"Congrats guys!!! Love the name," Chris Pratt wrote, who also has a son named Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, also named Jack.

"Jack Blues!!!!!! I love this tiny foot so much," Khloe Kardashian wrote alongside a string of blue heart emojis.

Other celebrities that shared their congratulations and excitement in comments included: Charlie Puth, Kevin Heart, Alyssa Milano, Tori Kelly, and Romeo Beckham.

You'll recall that Hailey teased that "we have a surprise" via her Instagram Story on Aug. 18. This lead to speculation that she gave birth to their child.