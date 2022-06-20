Hailey Bieber’s Skincare Line Launch Dragged by Beauty Influencer Who Claims Star Wouldn’t Leave Her Celebrity ‘Bubble’

With the launch of her skincare line Rhode Skin, Hailey Bieber has joined a long list of celebrities who have ventured into the beauty industry. However, the brand's recent launch party attracted criticism from a beauty influencer.

Beauty vlogger Iris Beilin documented her experience at the June 16 Los Angeles event on her Instagram Story. The Story is no longer available on Instagram, but you can see it in full here.

Although she complimented the launch's food and vibe, she claimed Hailey did not interact with most of the people in attendance. Instead, she reportedly spent her time with close friends Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

"We're giving them their space," Beilin said. "We're like, 'We want to take a picture with you. We want a little content. It's your brand. We want to hear about it. We're excited about this brand that you created.'"

Beilin claimed Hailey was not responsive or interactive with guests. The beauty influencer tried to be understanding.

"And listen, I totally understand. Probably the girl has anxiety. She don't come from this background," Beilin said. "But if you're coming out with a brand, you have to talk, mamita. Like, you created this. This is your baby. Tell me why you love it. Tell me why I should change the moisturizer that I'm using to use yours."

Though she praised Hailey's friends, especially Kylie, for attending the event, it was still "awkward." She highlighted Hailey "would not get out of her bubble with her friends that she sees every day to take pictures with people who took time out of their day to support her event."

On social media, however, Beilin's comments were called into question, so she replied with another video. It has since been taken down, but portions of it were documented on Twitter.

In the video she explained she was "excited" for the party and was looking forward to getting content with Hailey. Additionally, she said that she was expecting Hailey to make a statement, which did not happen.

She added that some people did ask for photos, but there was confusion about how and when to approach Hailey.

"I never said she was a mean girl," Beilin clarified. "I never said anything about her because I didn't even approach her. The event wasn't horrible. It was beautiful. It was just no organization."

Check out the content below:

Despite the seemingly awkward launch party, Rhode Skin is shaping up to be a success for Hailey.

The brand announced that it had sold out of all of its products and promised a restock in a celebratory post on Instagram. Check it out below:

The brand also shared several posts documenting the launch party that included photos and video footage of Hailey interacting with some of her guests. Check out both posts below: