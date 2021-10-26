Razzie Winner Halle Berry Knows ‘Catwoman’ Is Your Guilty Pleasure

Halle Berry saved the day when she played Storm in the early '00s X-Men franchise. However, her experience as a superhero has not always been such a perfect storm. For evidence, look no further than her run as Catwoman.

The actor brought the leather-clad anti-hero to life in the 2004 film of the same name. Sadly, it was not an overwhelming success. The movie boasts a pitiful 9 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, and her involvement earned Berry the Razzie for Worst Actress at the 2004 Golden Raspberry Awards.

Although Catwoman was a certified flop, it has since become something of a cult classic, or at the very least a guilty pleasure among some fans. Berry even hopped on Twitter to let her fans know that she sees the film getting love. She quote-tweeted one of them and jokingly called everyone out for the lack of support when the film premiered.

"I'm seeing all the Catwoman love, everybody," she said. "Where were you guys 17 years ago."

Fair question...

Despite the film's flop, Berry told Entertainment Weekly that Catwoman was "one of the biggest paydays of my whole life." She clearly still loves the character, too. Earlier this year, she took to Twitter to reveal that Catwoman remains her "favorite superhero." Bad news for all the Storm fans out there.

She also has an excellent sense of humor about the experience of being tied to a critical failure.

Berry was on hand to receive her Razzie at the 2004 ceremony. She brought along her Oscar — which she earned for Monster's Ball in 2002 — to claim the trophy and delivered an award-worthy acceptance speech.

"Thank you guys. Thank you so much. I never in my life thought I would be up here winning a Razzie. I mean, it's not like I ever aspired to be here, but thank you," Berry gushed after pretending to sob while taking the stage.

She also called out Warner Bros. Pictures and anyone else involved in the box office disappointment. "Thank you for putting me in a piece of s--t, godawful movie," she said. "You know, it was just what my career needed, you know. I was at the top, and then Catwoman just plummeted me to the bottom."

Watch the entirety of her witty and pointed speech below.

Here's a parting fun fact about the enjoyable guilty pleasure: Pop music fans may not know that Britney Spears' song "Outrageous" was allegedly supposed to land on the soundtrack. However, the princess of pop's involvement was scrapped after she injured her knee on set for the music video, and the movie went with Mis-Teeq's "Scandalous" instead. The more you know!