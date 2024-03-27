Halle Berry’s Doctor Misdiagnosed Her With ‘Worst Case of Herpes’ but It Was Only Perimenopause

Halle Berry revealed in a chat about women's health at the A Day of Unreasonable Conversation summit on Monday (March 25) that she was misdiagnosed with herpes.

In reality, she was experiencing perimenopause.

Berry joined First Lady Jill Biden at the invitation-only event for a chat about women's health, menopause, and more as an advocate for menopause, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"First of all, my ego told me that I was going to skip it [menopause] — I’m very safe, I’m healthy, I managed to get myself off of insulin and manage my diabetes since I’m 20 years old," Berry shared.

However, after experiencing extreme pain after sex, she visited her doctor who diagnosed her with the "worst case of herpes" he'd ever seen.

She revealed, "I realized after the fact that is a symptom of perimenopause" due to dryness.

"My doctor had no knowledge and didn’t prepare me, that’s when I knew, 'Oh my gosh, I’ve got to use my platform, I have to use all of who I am and I have to start making a change and a difference for other women,'" Berry continued.

The chat ended with a call from Biden and Berry to "help us change the way culture views women at this stage of our lives. And we’re not exactly at the end. We’re sitting up here, two women who are clearly down the path of life, we are not done. We’re just getting started in our next act."

Berry said her goal is "changing the way women and men feel about women during their midlife and how they feel about this — which used to be a dirty little word — menopause, perimenopause, and we in this room have to change that … it can’t just be the doom and gloom story. This is a glorious time of life."