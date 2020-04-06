Halle Berry was having none of it when critics on social media came for her parenting style.

On March 24, the Academy Award-winning actress shared a video of her 6-year-old son Maceo, who she shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, playing on the stairs of her home while wearing her high heeled boots.

"Quarantine Day 12," she captioned the video, which she filmed while self-isolating with her family at home during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But a number of Instagram users left hateful and critical comments about Berry allowing her young son to wear heels, including one person who simply wrote, "I hope that's the daughter," and another who cryptically commented, "That's how it starts."

In the comments section, Berry quickly and calmly defended Maceo's playtime wear.

"[It's] harmless fun," she responded, per US Weekly. "Tryna survive right now. You feel me? ... It’s tight on these kids right now. Let’s have a laugh and some compassion."

When one user referred to Maceo using she/her pronouns, Berry corrected them. "Well, it’s a he and he is having a ball," she wrote. "Tryna cope the best he can. Laughter helps a lot right now!"

See the video, below:

Berry and Martinez, a French actor, started dating in 2010 after meeting on the set of the action-thriller Dark Tide.

The pair were wed in July 2013 and welcomed their son, Maceo, in October of that year.

Berry and Martinez divorced in December 2016.

Berry also has a daughter, 12-year-old Nahla, who she shared with ex Gabriel Aubry.