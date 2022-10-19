‘Halloween’s Michael Myers Makes Surprise Appearance in Zillow Home Listing

Halloween's famous slasher Michael Myers seems to have left Haddonfield, Ill., and is now haunting a home for sale in Weare, N.H.

As seen in images shared on Zillow Gone Wild, Myers can be spotted hilariously haunting the rooms of a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home.

In some images, Myers can be seen casually lying on the bed. In others, he's a little more discrete as he peers through windows, hides behind dressers and pops bottles behind a basement wet bar.

See below:

According to its property description, the cape home is "full of rustic charm." The Weare, N.H, house sits atop a hilltop overlooking a forest.

"The main level has a living room, kitchen and dining room. Upstairs was originally three bedrooms but has since been converted to a two-bedroom allowing for a larger primary bedroom," the listing states.

The lower level has a separate laundry room and a wet bar which the real estate agent says could be the perfect space for a home office or play area for kids.

Although social media is getting a hilarious kick out of Myers's appearance in the home listing, the uninvited guest doesn't come with the property.

Even so, $375,000 is a "killer" deal.

According to Zillow, New Hampshire has experienced a 16 percent increase in its housing market, raising the average cost for a home in the "Live Free or Die" state to $438,366.

With savings like that, a new homeowner might just have enough left over to buy some new cutlery for their new digs. We're sure Michael Myers can recommend a good knife set!