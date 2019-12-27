Halsey and Bring Me the Horizon dropped their long-awaited collaboration, "¿," on Friday (Dec. 27).

The new track is off of the rock/metalcore band's new surprise album, which features what is quite possibly the longest album title in existence: Music to listen to~dance to~blaze to~pray to~feed to~sleep to~talk to~grind to~trip to~breathe to~help to~hurt to~scroll to~roll to~love to~hate to~learn Too~plot to~play to~be to~feel to~breed to~sweat to~dream to~hide to~live to~die to~GO TO.

The 25-year-old pop star and the English alternative group first teased fans about a possible collaboration when they posted an Instagram video back in July of the friends in the recording studio. Frontman Oliver Sykes also shared a photo of him and Halsey hanging out during the same session:

On Thursday (Decc. 26), Halsey confirmed the collaboration was coming, sharing on her Instagram Story, "I pop up on the [BMTH] surprise drop that's coming tonight!!!"

The singer also added that fans can expect more collaborations between her and the band in the future.

@iamhalsey via Instagram

The new song features lyrics from the band's previous release, "In The Dark," from their studio album released earlier this year, amo.

Listen to the song at minute mark 22:07 via the full record stream, below:

Check out the full "¿" lyrics below.

[breath noises]

Breathe, cold, another bad dream

Got mud on my face but I can't get clean

Feels, hope, but I rip at the seems

If I can't get you away from me

Taking showers every hour and I choke on steam

Writing on the mirrors and the space between

All so tall, it broke the fourth wall

Guess my fairy tale had a few plot holes

Breathe, cold, another bad dream

(Another bad dream, another bad dream)

Breathe, cold, another bad dream

(Another bad dream, another bad dream)

Breathe, cold, another bad dream

(Another bad dream, another bad dream

Another bad dream, another bad dream

Another bad dream, another bad dream)

[repeat chorus]

[breath noises] [laughter]