She may be "Bad at Love," but Halsey was looking flirty and fabulous at Playboy's Midsummer Night's Dream party in Las Vegas on Saturday (July 28).

The pop-R&B star showed up at the Marquee nightclub at the Cosmopolitan wearing a sizzling little lingerie number.

The 23-year-old singer, who performed at the annual event, rocked a black thong bodysuit with matching suspenders, thigh-high nylons and a gold chain belt. The style chameleon also wore her hair long, blonde and tousled — very Girls Next Door!

When not onstage or posing on the red carpet, Halsey hung out with her friend and producer Diplo, who DJed the event.

Party guests included several Playboy Playmates, as well as Cooper Hefner, the late Hugh Hefner's 26-year-old son.

In 2017, Halsey faced criticism from some fans who didn't agree with her Playboy magazine cover.

When an Instagram user asked how she could possibly consider herself a feminist and pose in a sheer pink bodysuit for Playboy, Halsey clapped back, "I can show my t--s in Playboy, perform at the Nobel Peace, speak at the Planned Parenthood Gala with Hillary Clinton, shake my ass on 300 stages, give a speech at the United Nations, do 150 shots of tequila, get a #1 album, and march in the streets of DC all in just ONE year!!!! Newsflash. A woman can be multi dimensional."

See photos from Playboy's Midsummer Night's Dream party, below: