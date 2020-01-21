Halsey Reveals Why She Wanted to Collaborate With BTS’ Suga

Halsey revealed the reason why she chose BTS' Suga for a collaboration on her latest album Manic.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1, the 25-year-old spoke candidly about her relationship with BTS and how the Suga collaboration came to be.

"I hung out with them on a bunch of different occasions... just wanting to get to know them and understand them on a personal level,” she explained. "We came together to do 'Boy With Luv' and it was really incredible because it was the last song anyone would have expected us to do, seeing they have some really dark stuff in their catalog and so do I."

The "Graveyard" singer explained that she has gotten to know each of the members on an individual level. When she discovered Suga's solo music project, Agust D, she was intrigued. "I was looking up lyric translations and I was blown away," she shared. "I was like, 'This stuff is so introspective.' The content is about mental health and his inner turmoil, and he's a really quiet guy in real life, and I was just moved."

Suga has released only one solo mixtape under the Agust D moniker so far. The self-titled and self-produced album debuted in August of 2016 and featured ten tracks. The subject matter ranged from mental health and the triumphs and downfalls of life.

"Suga probably was the last member of BTS that anyone would have expected me to collaborate with," Halsey said. "And the one whose lyrical approach I felt the most connected to. I knew I had to have him be a part of this record. I knew that he would get what it feels like to be manic, to be introspective."

Watch the interview, below.