‘Hannah Montana’ Star Emily Osment Is Engaged! Who Is Her Fiance Jack Anthony?

Former Hannah Montana star Emily Osment is engaged!

The actor, 31, announced the big news on Instagram on Sunday (June 25).

"This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend. I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy," she captioned an Instagram post showing off her new bling.

"I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years. This love is so big and so uniquely ours, and I know it can do anything. I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack," she added.

The proposal took place in Yosemite National Park.

See Emily Osment's stunning two-stone engagement ring, below:

Several stars commented to congratulate Osment, including her Spy Kids co-star Daryl Sabara, who wrote, "Congrats Emily!!"

"CONGRATULATIONS,"actor Katherine McNamara commented.

"I LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE this!!!!" fellow former Disney Channel star and Pretty Smart co-star Gregg Sulkin wrote.

Allison Janney also extended her congrats, writing, "So happy for you."

Who Is Jack Anthony?

Emily Osment's fiancé, Jack Anthony, is a DJ and music producer, according to his Instagram, where a SoundCloud link in his bio showcases some of his work.

In addition, Anthony is a director and head of strategic partnerships at Linktree, per his LinkedIn page.

The couple have been Instagram official since 2021, when Osment began posting occasional snaps of her and Anthony.

In a post from March 2022, she wished Anthony a happy birthday, writing, "Well holy moly and happy birthday to my Jack, love is real and you are mine."

Most recently, Osment appeared as a series regular on Young Sheldon. She spent five seasons playing chef Gabi Diamond on the Freeform sitcom Young & Hungry.