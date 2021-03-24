Miley Cyrus Wrote a Love Letter to ‘Hannah Montana’ for the Show’s 15th Anniversary

Miley Cyrus published an extremely heartfelt letter to her former alter ego Hannah Montana in honor of the iconic Disney Channel show's fifteenth anniversary.

On Wednesday (March 24), the "Plastic Hearts" singer shared her letter to Hannah, which she handwrote on custom Hannah Montana-themed stationary, via social media.

"It's been fifteen years to be exact since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity, then slipped into a puke pink terry cloth robe with a bedazzled HM over the [heart]," Cyrus began. "I didn’t know then… that is where you would live forever."

"Although you are considered to be an ‘alter ego’ in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glovette than I did in my bare hands," the actor-singer admitted.

Cyrus also reminisced about the time she got her first period while on set at the same time that she was supposed to go on a lunch date with a "cute guy." She was wearing white capri pants at the time and totally panicked: "Instead I spent it in the bathroom with my mom sobbing and scrambling to find a pair of fresh denim."

"Not a day goes by I forget where I came from. A building in Burbank, California with a room full of people with the power to fulfill my destiny. And that they did. They gave me you. The greatest gift a girl could ask for. I love you Hannah Montana," Cyrus concluded her note.

Read the full message, below:

On social media, fans aren't sure what to make of the seemingly new, official Hannah Montana Twitter account that was verified. Today, the account tweeted its first message, responding to Cyrus' letter: "Nice to hear from you @MileyCyrus. It’s only been a decade."

Naturally, Hannah Montana fans on social media began speculating if the new account signals a potential reunion for or reboot of the show.

In August 2020, Cyrus spoke about the possibility of Hannah's return. "You know what honestly, I try to put that wig on all the time," she told the Carolina With Greg T in The Morning radio show. "She’s just in storage collecting dust and I’m ready to whip her out. The opportunity will present itself. I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point."

Hannah Montana first aired on the Disney Channel on March 24, 2006. The show was an instant sensation and was picked up for four seasons with a total of 98 episodes. Cyrus' blonde alter-ego has six records under her belt, as well as a full-length feature film. The show's final episode aired on January 16, 2011. 6.2 million viewers tuned in to watch the finale and it became the most watched cable telecast for the hour between kids ages 6 to 11 and tweens ages 9 to 14.