Selena Gomez’s ‘Selena + Chef’ Has a Surprising Connection to ‘Hannah Montana’

Selena Gomez's HBO Max cooking show - Selena + Chef - really is the best of both worlds. For, it has now been revealed that the show shares a surprising connection to that of Hannah Montana.

The fourth season of Selena + Chef took place at a very special set: the former home of Hannah Montana from the Disney show of the same name.

While Gomez filmed the first three seasons of the show from her own home, season four was filmed at the iconic Malibu homestead of the character made famous by Miley Cyrus.

In many ways, it offers a sort of homecoming for Gomez, as she previously appeared in three episodes of Hannah Montana in 2007 as Hannah's nemesis Mikayla Skeech.

Hannah Montana originally aired from 2006 to 2011.

What's more, the house may also look familiar to others due to its appearance in another HBO show. The lavish abode belongs to Reese Witherspoon's character Madeline on Big Little Lies.

On Selena + Chef, Gomez learns various tips and tricks about cooking from some of the most respected and well know chefs in the world. During their time on the show, each chef takes the time to highlight a specific charity.

As of reporting, the show has raised more than $400,000 for 26 nonprofit organizations.

Season 4 of the show is set to include the chef's Kristen Kish, Rachael Ray, Paola Velez, Priya Krishna and Devonn Francis.

The trip down memory lane can begin when the show's fourth season debuts on HBO Max on Aug. 18.

Neither Cyrus or Gomez has commented on the connection as of reporting.