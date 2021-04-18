‘Harry Potter’ Stars Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Felton and More React to Helen McCrory’s Death

Harry Potter star Helen McCrory passed away after a battle with cancer.

On April 16, McCrory's husband, Damian Lewis, announced via social media that the actress passed away at 52. McCrory famously played Narcissa Malfoy, the mother of Draco Malfoy and wife of Lucius Malfoy, in the final three Harry Potter films.

Following her passing, Daniel Radcliffe, who portrayed Harry Potter in all of the films, released a statement on his website.

"I truly couldn’t believe this news when I heard it," he shared. "Helen was one of the most incredible actors I got to work with on the Harry Potter films. She was effortlessly commanding and captivating as an actor, as well as being kind, generous and incredibly good fun as a person. Also, as it happens, she’s one of the absolute coolest people I’ve ever met, in that I can’t ever imagine her being flustered or nervous, she always seemed totally assured of who she was and what she was doing. She was a supreme talent and a wonderful person and will be very greatly missed."

Author J.K. Rowling paid tribute via Twitter, sharing she was devastated to learn of the "extraordinary actress'" passing. "A wonderful woman who’s left us far too soon," she tweeted. "My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news."

Tom Felton, who portrayed Helen's on-screen son Draco, revealed how much she meant to him. "So sad to say farewell so suddenly - I never took the chance to tell her, but she helped shape me as a person so much - on & off screen," he wrote. "She was always relentlessly herself- razor-sharp wit - silver-tongued - kind & warm-hearted - she suffered no fools yet had time for everyone - thank you for lighting the way forward & holding my hand when I needed it."

Meanwhile, McCrory's "Harry Potter husband" Jason Isaacs, who portrayed Lucius, wrote a letter about her talent and personality.

“Decades ago Helen and I auditioned together for a film. I came home and said to [my wife] Emma [Hewitt], ‘I think I’ve just met the greatest actress I’ve ever seen,’” Isaacs shared. “After years of watching her mesmerize audiences, I don’t think that any more…I know it.”

“As continually starstruck as I was on the Harry Potter films, being screen-married to and [giggling] with the great Helen McCrory will always be a highlight,” he continued. “Her proudest achievement, though, was building and loving the family that was her bedrock. They’ve lost so much and I send all my love to Damian and the kids."

See reactions from McCrory's wizarding world family, below.