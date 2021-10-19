Is Harry Styles in the MCU? Everything We Know About His Rumored ‘Eternals’ Role

Is Harry Styles in the MCU? It appears the superstar performer will make his superhero debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Monday (Oct. 18) marked the Los Angeles premiere of Eternals, the latest entry in the mega-franchise. The film stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani as mystical heroes known as the Eternals. However, if the rumors are true, they apparently will be joined by the "Watermelon Sugar" hit-maker.

***POTENTIAL SPOILERS BELOW!***

Matt Donnelly, a senior film writer with Variety, broke the news on Twitter that Styles has reportedly suited up for his first role in the MCU. He will allegedly play the role of Eros, brother of Thanos.

For those who have not closely followed the unfolding of the MCU across the last several films, Thanos emerged as the ultimate Big Bad. The beloved comic book heroes known as the Avengers faced off against him in several movies. He was ultimately defeated (twice) in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Since Donnelly broke the news, additional reports have emerged about Styles' rumored involvement with the film.

It appears that his debut has been relegated to one of the film's after-credits scenes, according to Polygon. Marvel movies are renowned for using bite-sized scenes that roll after the credits to set up future films in the franchise. For instance, Thanos made an uncredited cameo after 2012's The Avengers wrapped. Revisit it below:

The publication also shared more about Eros. He was created in the '70s and born on the planet Titan just like his villainous brother. Like Thanos, he has super-strength. However, that's not his only extraordinary ability: He can also control people's emotions. The latter is likely in reference to the Greek god of love and sexual desire whom he shares a name with.

MTV notes that Eros has been described as a "fun-loving, carefree womanizer."

It's currently unclear if the rumored casting marks Styles' only involvement with the MCU or if is he is being set up for a larger role in a later film. Polygon hypothesized that he'd make sense as a character in the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy. We'll have to wait and see if that is the case.

If the pop star does make his MCU debut when the film premieres Nov. 5, it will mark his second foray into film. He made his big screen debut in 2017's Dunkirk and he is expected to go nude for a role in the upcoming film My Policeman.

Styles isn't the only pop star involved with the MCU. Hailee Steinfeld will play Kate Bishop in the franchise's upcoming Disney+ show Hawkeye. The "Love Myself" hit-maker appears ready to accept the mantle of arrow-slinging super-spy from Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton.

She'll make her official debut when the series premieres Nov. 24. In the meantime, check out the official trailer below.