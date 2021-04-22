Harry Styles Reportedly Shooting Nude Sex Scene for New Film

Harry Styles is apparently going nude for an upcoming movie role.

On Wednesday (April 21), an insider reported to The Sun that the One Direction alum will be baring all for the upcoming film, My Policeman. According to the report, Styles will be featured in two sex scenes with his co-star David Dawson, who portrays Patrick Hazelwood.

“Harry will be having sex on screen and they want it to look as real as possible," the source told the outlet. “Not much is going to be left to the imagination."

“Harry is throwing himself into this new role and is really excited about the challenge, even though it’s a daunting task," the insider added. “He always wants to do things that people wouldn’t expect and challenge what people think about him — and this film will really do that.”

The movie is an adaptation of the 2012 Bethan Roberts book of the same name. Styles will portray policeman Tom Burgess alongside The Crown's Emma, who will portray his character's wife, Marion.

Set in the 1950s, the book is about a police officer who falls in love with a man named Patrick but ultimately marries his girlfriend, Marion, as same-sex relationships are illegal during that the period. Marion and Patrick end up secretly sharing Tom before something destroys their relationship.

Deadline reports that the movie will take place in both the '50s and '90s, beginning in the late '90s when an elderly Patrick comes into Tom and Marion's home. The reunion makes them relive their relationship from over forty years ago.