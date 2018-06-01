It's been over 24 hours — a practical eternity for internet — since Hayley Kiyoko and Kehlani unveiled their video for What I Need," and yet Twitter still can't handle what is now the unofficial emblem for #20GayTeen.

"Kehlani and Hayley Kiyoko dropped this video right before pride month like two gay santa claus,'" wrote one user. Proclaimed another: "Hayley Kiyoko and Kehlani came through with another video and I'm gayer than before. Thank you gay gods."

The visuals, directed by Kiyoko, find her and Kehlani embarking on a Thelma & Louise-style road trip after the latter gets in a fight with her aunt, packs her things, and runs away. The two get drunk and dance at a dive bar, play pool, and hitchhike after narrowly avoiding a car crash, their relationship getting increasingly flirty and romantic until they finally make out in a field.

"just so u know.... this my favorite video i’ve ever been apart of. Hayley is a genius, an incredible actress and one of the most diligent and hard working directors i’ve ever had the pleasure of working with." Kehlani explained of the video on Twitter, later revealing: "there was no lines in the entire video. every speaking part was improv. the only thing scripted was the scenes. all movements were natural improv by us."

And the internet is here. for. it. See the best reactions below.