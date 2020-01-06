Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams has revealed the release date for her first solo project's single.

The short five-second teaser was accompanied by a website "petalsforarmor.com" which led fans to speculate that "Petals For Armor" could be her debut single's title. Posters of Williams with the website link have also been scattered across New York City.

The video begins with Williams breathing while the camera looked up at the glowing moon. The clip then cuts to the camera running through a dark forest. It finally ends with a date, January 22, 2020.

The 31-year-old made the big announcement that she would be debuting a solo project on her 31st birthday (December 27). "I'm putting out some new music next year," the singer wrote on her social media. "With the help of some of my closest friends, I made something I'm going to call my own. It's a really special project and you'll get a taste of it in January."

Last month, Williams confirmed on social media that Paramore is not breaking up after a somewhat cryptic year-end social media post was shared on the band's Instagram account. “No, it’s not a breakup announcement, weirdos," Williams assured fans on her personal Instagram story.

Watch the teaser and see social media reactions, below.