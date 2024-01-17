Heidi Klum Bedridden With Sickness After Emmy Awards

Heidi Klum was bedridden with sickness after the Emmy Awards.

The 50-year-old supermodel may have suffered food poisoning as she shared a video of herself suffering in bed after a very stressful start to the year.

In the short clip shared to her Instagram Story on Tuesday (Jan. 16), Heid gazed into the camera with emoji animations depicting vomiting around the screen.

The previous night, she appeared on America's Got Talent before turning up to Disney's Emmy Awards after party, which came just one week after attending the Golden Globes.

While Heidi has stunned in various gorgeous gowns during award season, it's her iconic Halloween outfits that often get people talking.

Back in October, she hosted her now legendary annual spooky party and stepped out in a wild peacock outfit which saw her flanked by backup dancers in green bodysuits acting as a full plume of feathers.

She previously revealed the elaborate costume took six hours and 10 Cirque Du Soleil artists to create, and she deliberate went for something ambitious after dressing as a "minimal kind of rainworm" in 2022.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "Hair and makeup maybe took six hours, but really it was more in the planning, meeting with the artists, figuring out their costumes and makeup."

When it came to deciding on this year's extravagant outfit, she was keen to get "multiple people" involved after going more low-key and static with last year's costume.

She explained: "Just because I was this very minimal kind of rainworm [in 2022], I wanted to make something very elaborate and I wanted to make a costume with multiple people.

"I started thinking about, what could that be? What thing could that be, what animal, what creature?

"I was thinking a peacock because a peacock is kind of together with the feathers and then it opens up. And I wanted to make an art performance out of it."