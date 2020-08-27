Heidi Klum was not happy with an America's Got Talent contestant who called her a "tramp" during his sketch.

Comedian Usama Siddiquee performed on Tuesday's (August 25) episode of AGT. Although during the majority of his set he joked about airport terrorism, he at one point brought up the subject of club music and transitioned into speaking about feminism.

Siddiquee told the judges and virtual audience that DJs could say anything during a set and get away with it.

"Women shouldn't vote," he joked while beat boxing. "Get back to the kitchen," he added with a vocal beat drop. "When that beat drops, so does feminism."

The supermodel judge was unimpressed and did not smile during the feminism portion of his set.

Siddiquee attempted to prove his point by asking, "Heidi, if I called you a tramp, you'd say, 'How dare you,' right?" He then said "tramp" four times while beat boxing. "You'd be like, 'Well, I do get loose on occasion!"

After his set finished, judge Howie Mandel said that he understood it is "really, really tough" with a virtual audience due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I think that you started off fantastic and I love your energy and I love your commitment," Mandel added. "I wonder, sitting beside these two [Klum and Sofia Vergara], I don't know if they were giving you the right response or the response you were expecting." Mandel then asked his fellow judges what they thought of his performance.

“What did I think? I mean, I don’t know," Klum began. "I guess being called a tramp probably was my least uncomfortable part of the whole thing. But that’s just me. But let's see what America thinks!"

Vergara was somewhat amused. "I was laughing and then for a second I'm like, should I be not laughing?" she questioned. "Should I feel guilty that I'm laughing? You took a very risky theme for this performance."

After the show, Klum spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the awkward moment. "I actually think he's a very good comedian," she admitted. "I just didn't love his material so much today. It was just not for me. ... Also, it's hard to be a comedian now. What can you joke about still? ... To me, it was not so funny."

Watch the skit, below.