What do Heidi Klum's daughters look like today?

Both of the supermodel's teenage daughters recently stepped out at events with their famous parents and are all grown up.

Leni Klum was spotted with her mom at the Art of Elysium’s 2024 Heaven Gala in Los Angeles on Jan. 6. The mother-daughter duo stunned in glittering strapless gowns at the star-studded event, which was held at the famous Chateau Marmont.

Meanwhile, the America's Got Talent judge's younger daughter, Lou, attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Book of Clarence with dad Seal on Jan. 5 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Lou donned a simple black mini-dress that juxtaposed against her dad's all-white ensemble.

Find out more about Heidi Klum's mini-me daughters, below.

Leni Olumi Klum, 19

Klum's first child was born May 4, 2004, in New York City and is the biological daughter of Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, though she was adopted by Seal when she was 5 years old and raised by the singer since birth.

Today, the 19-year-old is following in her model mother's footsteps.

Leni booked her first cover shoot alongside her iconic mom in December 2020 for Vogue Germany and has been booked and busy ever since. She's participated in campaigns for Rollacoaster, Harper's Bazaar Germany, Glamour Germany, Intimissimi, Dior and more.

Of course, her mom had some advice for the rising model. "I said to her, at the end of the day you have to be happy with yourself. And don't do anything you don't want to do. It's okay to say no. You don't always have to please people. But I'm always with Leni. And she has a very good head on her shoulders," Klum told People in 2021.

Leni also has a strong social media presence, with over a million followers on Instagram and nearly 600,000 on TikTok.

She celebrated three years with her boyfriend, Aris Rachevsky, in November 2022.

Lou Sulola Samuel, 14

The baby of the family, Lou was born Oct. 9, 2009, in Los Angeles.

"From the moment she looked into both of our eyes, it was endless love at first sight," Seal said in a statement at the time, per People.

In October 2023, Heidi gave her youngest child a birthday shoutout on Instagram, writing, "Happy 14th Birthday LOU ... I love you with ALL that i got."

In 2021, the supermodel revealed that Lou shares her famous love of Halloween.

"I was hoping that I would pass this on even to my kids, but out of four, there's only one that really is going for it and that's Lou," Klum told People.

Unlike her older sister, Lou does not have any public social media accounts.

Heidi Klum and Seal's Four Children

In total, Heidi Klum and Seal share four children: two daughters and two sons: Leni, 19, Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel, 18, Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel, 17, and Lou, 14.

Henry and Johan mostly stay out of the spotlight, but Heidi has revealed some small details about her sons over the years.

In a birthday post for Henry in Sept. 2023, she shared that her older son is now a towering six feet and three inches tall.

