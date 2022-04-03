Here’s How the Grammys Addressed the Infamous 2022 Oscars Slap

It was the slap seen and heard 'round the world, and we're still dealing with the reverberations of it one week later. But how did the 2022 Grammys address Will Smith slapping Chris Rock onstage during the 2022 Academy Awards?

The 2022 Grammys aired Sunday (April 3) at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The awards show's host Trevor Noah wasted no time in making a reference to the slap, which took place on stage at the Oscars while Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature.

An off-color joke about Jada Pinkett Smith brought Will to the stage where he hauled off and slapped the comedian.

"Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth," Will shouted twice after returning to his seat.

Noah was quick to reference the infamous moment during his opening remarks.

"We're gonna be keeping people's names out of our mouths," he joked.

Believe it or not, it wasn't the first (or only) reference to the moment during the Grammys.

LeVar Burton poked fun at the moment while announcing winners during the pre-show.

“I want to warn you all that our next presenter is a comedian. If you know what I mean,” he said, according to the New York Post.

“So I need to caution everybody: Remain in your seats and keep your hands to yourself. Alright?” Burton added.

The publication notes that Nate Bargatze also walked onto the stage wearing a protective helmet as an accessory.

"They said comedians have to wear these now at award shows during their joke parts," he joked. “It doesn’t even cover your face, I think it just focuses where you would hit me.”

Questlove, who won the award Rock was presenting at the Oscars, also joked about the moment while on stage at the Grammys.

"I suggest you people stay 500 feet away from me. Just kidding," he quipped.