‘Sexist’ High School Slammed After Requesting ‘Front and Back’ Photos of Girls’ Prom Dresses

An Alabama high school is under fire for demanding female students send "front and back" photos of themselves in their prom dresses in order to be permitted to attend the annual soiree.

In a since-deleted Facebook message, the Oxford High School of Oxford, Ala., detailed their "prom expectations and dress code."

According to The Mirror, the guidelines stated that students would need to wear appropriate "evening gowns and cocktail dresses" and would not be permitted to wear any transparent material or dresses shorter than six inches from the middle of the knee.

It also forbid them from wearing any clothing that shows the back or neck line.

"Dresses may be sleeveless or strapless provided all from the armpit-line to mid-thigh are covered. No two-piece dresses with midriff showing will be allowed," the guidelines continued, adding that male students could only wear "tuxedos and suits."

Perhaps most controversially, the dress code also stated that female students would be expected to submit photos of themselves in their prospective prom dresses for approval ahead of the event.

"All dresses must be approved by Mrs. [name redacted] prior to March 6 (no exceptions). Email pictures to [email redacted] of YOU wearing your prom attire — front and back views. Make sure that pictures reflect the best possible views. If you do not get pre-approved, then you will not be allowed to attend prom," the advisory read.

Parents, students and members of the community were livid, with many sharing their disgust regarding the school's guidelines.

One Facebook user called the dress code "blatant sexism and downright creepy behavior," while another wrote that "predicating attendance on prior approval for females and not males [is] clearly discriminatory.

Following backlash, Oxford High School backtracked on their statement and issued a clarification.

"Our intent was to provide an opportunity for students to ask questions and get clarification well before prom. There has been an increase in attendees wearing attire not in compliance with the dress code resulting in long lines to correct violations before prom entry," the school wrote on Facebook.

"We apologize for any misunderstandings that may have occurred and will take the opportunity to learn and improve from our feedback," the message continued.

The school also shared an updated policy, which now omits their previous demand for students to send photos of their dresses for approval prior to the event.

