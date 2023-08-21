Calm to Chaos: Tropical Storm Hilary Slams California and Mexico (PHOTOS)

Historic flooding, mudslides and high winds are stranding residents after Tropical Storm Hilary's arrival in California and Mexico.

According to the Associated Press, the tropical storm is the first to hit Southern California in 84 years.

The storm moved out of Mexico and into California on Sunday bringing what the AP described as "more than an average year's worth of rain in inland desert areas."

According to Weather.com, Palm Springs, California received half its annual rainfall in "just a few hours' time."

The website says the effects of the storm could be felt as far as Montana in the coming days as "remnants of Hilary will continue to accelerate north and northwestward."

Photos from the the area show surfers tackling high waves in the Pacific Ocean prior to the storm's arrival.

The tone of those images quickly changed to one of struggle as interstates closed due to flood waters.

Here is a look at how California and Mexico residents are handling Tropical Storm Hilary as it sweeps through their area.

LOOK: Tropical Storm Hilary Wreaks Havoc on California and Mexico