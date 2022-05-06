Gay K-Pop Star Holland Assaulted During Homophobic Attack

An anonymous man attacked K-pop star Holland in a serious hate crime this week.

On Thursday (May 5), the Korean performer shared photos of his scarred face along with details about the assault, which took place on Wednesday (May 4).

According to Holland, real name Go Tae-seob, he was walking in the Itaewon area of Seoul alongside his manager and a friend when a strange man approached him and launched a physical attack.

Content warning below // hate crime, assault, graphic imagery



"[He] hit me on the face twice, calling me 'a dirty gay.' Now I have a scar on my face and I'm going to the hospital soon," Holland wrote.

See Holland's tweet and photos of the aftermath, below:

"This is obviously a hate crime," he added. "The fact that my sexuality as gay is public should never expose myself to this kind of violence. Nor any other LGBT+ and all elders, women and minorities in this world. This happening in 2022 shows the sad reality of LGBT+ human rights."

In the latest update, Holland confirmed that he reported the assault to the local police and hopes that they will find the assailant.

"This should never happen to anybody in this world, no matter who you are. I wish our world is filled with more love and hope rather than hate and violence," the "Neverland" singer concluded.

During a recent live stream, Holland revealed to fans that he has a boyfriend.

The 26-year-old described his new significant other as "very handsome and kind, tall." He also added that his beau is not in the entertainment industry and is just a "normal person."

Holland is considered one of the first, if not the first, openly out gay K-pop idols. Right before he made his official music debut in 2018, he came out to his parents. However, he came out to some of his friends when he was in middle school.

Watch Holland's "Neverland" Music Video: