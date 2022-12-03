K-Pop Star Holland Shoots His Shot With Lil Nas X: ‘I Really Wanted to Have Sex With Him’

Holland is shooting his shot with Lil Nas X and has a legion of fans are shipping the two together.

On Thursday (Dec. 1), the "Neverland" singer posted a video speaking about his encounter with the "Montero" hitmaker and even tagged him in it. He began by sharing that he recently met Lil Nas X for the first time and jokingly told his videographer to "cut" the next part.

“I really wanted to have sex with him,” he said with a laugh. “I said ‘hello,’ but he was so busy.”

Despite the quick meeting, the rapper did compliment Holland.

“Lil Nas X told me I have a good hairstyle,” he recalled. “I told him, ‘Give me a kiss,’ or something like that. ‘Please kiss me!’ But, no …”

One person noted that "Lil Nas X and Holland [got] their first tattoos on the same day. Very exciting day for gay people."

Fans flooded the comments section with real compliments and other not-so-real claims to hype him up and prove to the "Industry Baby" singer what a catch he is.

"OMG Holland thank u for letting me borrow your helicopter that u store at your huge mansion by your Lamborghini so I could take my cat to the vet, you’re a lifesaver," one person tweeted.

Another added, "Holland my dear thank you for letting me borrow your private jet and giving me your Ferrari! And I'm also so grateful for you donating your left kidney to my mom! You're the best."

Another outlandish scenario claim was when Holland saved an entire family from a burning building and performed life-saving surgery on a fan.