Lil Nas X Asked His Fans to Stop Doing This at His Concerts

During Lil Nas X's trek across North America on his Long Live Montero Tour, he recently pleaded with his fans to refrain from doing poppers at his concerts.

"Stop doing poppers at my concert!" he tweeted on Sept. 28.

"U do not need ur a--hole relaxed to see me perform industry baby!" the tweet continued.

The rapper's fans flooded his Twitter replies with snarky comments following the tweet.

"But what if we decide to get freaky after the concert?" one person asked, while another wrote, "You can't stop me."

Popular in the LGBTQ+ community, "poppers are often packaged in small bottles similar to energy shot beverage products and commonly sold online, in adult novelty stores," according to the FDA.

Lil Nas X isn't afraid to get candid during his live shows.

During a recent show in Atlanta, Ga., the 23-year-old singer had to pause his concert due to a bathroom emergency.

According to a video shared online, Lil Nas X could be heard telling concertgoers over the venue speakers that he was backstage "taking a mean s--t."

"I'm gonna be like a minute or two, and I’ll be right back," he continued. Watch below:

The "Old Town Road" star retweeted the viral video and explained he was 100 percent serious about the mid-gig bathroom emergency.

“Lmao people really thought I was joking, I was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet,” Lil Nas X wrote.

"You know I always wondered what do performers do when they have a bad stomach during a show, do they just pretend and fight for their life or would they leave and take care of said business...?? Thank you for providing answers," one fan replied.