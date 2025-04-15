Lil Nas X and 5 Other Celebrities Who Had Bell’s Palsy

Lil Nas X has revealed he has a case of Bell's palsy.

The rapper and singer posted a video to his Instagram page from what appears to be a hospital bed and said that he has "lost control" of the right side of his face.

"And when I smile, this is me doing a full smile right now by the way," he said in the video as he demonstrated how he can't move half of his face.

"Bro, I can't even laugh right," he added humorously.

On his Instagram Story, Lil Nas reassured fans that he is okay.

"Stop being sad for me! Shake [your] ass for me instead!" he wrote, adding: "Imma look funny for a lil bit but that's it."

The musician then went on to share videos and pictures from the beach, where he smiled and joked about the condition.

According to Mayo Clinic, Bell's palsy is a sudden, short-term weakening of the muscles on one side of the face. The exact cause for the condition is unknown but is commonly believed to be various factors like stress or a viral infection.

Below, here are five other celebrities who had Bell's Palsy at one point.

George Clooney

George Clooney was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy as a teenager.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2023, Clooney recalled his experience with the condition while looking at high school photos of himself.

“I have Bell's palsy there, and half of my face is paralyzed,” he revealed.

Clooney said his case lasted for about nine months during his freshman year of high school. He first noticed symptoms when his tongue went suddenly and partially numb during a church service.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie was under a lot of pressure during the build-up to her divorce from Brad Pitt.

Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, which resulted in a lengthy seven-year battle over everything from custody of their kids to their winery.

The stress of it all eventually led to a case of Bell’s palsy for the actress.

“My body reacts very strongly to stress. My blood sugar goes up and down. I suddenly had Bell’s palsy six months before my divorce,” she revealed to the Wall Street Journal in 2023.

Terrence Howard

As a teenager, Terrence Howard came down with a case of Bell's palsy that affected the right side of his face.

Doctors gave the future TV star a 95 percent chance of permanent facial paralysis, according to Rolling Stone.

Determined to fix his face himself, Howard began giving himself electrical shocks with his dad's razor. He cut the wires and attached one end to the fuse box in his basement and the other end to his face.

"I did that every day for five months and then I felt the slightest little twitch inside," he said, adding he achieved a full recovery.

Pierce Brosnan

In the ‘80s, Pierce Brosnan suffered a case of Bell’s palsy after contracting a virus while filming his shirtless river scenes for Remington Steele, according to TV Guide.

However, in addition to the virus, Brosnan was working stressful 14- to 16-hour days at the time, which could have contributed to the Bell’s palsy.

After he collapsed from exhaustion on set, a doctor prescribed the actor 12 days of rest.

Bristol Palin

In February 2025, Bristol Palin, daughter of former governor of Alaska Sarah Palin, revealed on Instagram that she had been suffering from a case of apparent Bell's palsy for around five weeks.

"My mouth was pulling this way and it just felt a little off. So I went, looked in the mirror. I’m like ‘Wow. This is looking a little weird,'" she recalled of the experience.

“Within a couple hours [of waking up] the entire left side of my face was numb and just paralyzed. Couldn’t really blink my eye. Definitely had no movement on [the left side] of my face. So crazy," she wrote on Instagram, according to People.

Doctors diagnosed Palin with a probable case of Bell's palsy brought on by stress and lack of sleep.

