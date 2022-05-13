How to Make Your Own ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Call Sign

Tom Cruise is looking for a co-pilot — and it could be you!

Ahead of the release of Top Gun: Maverick later this month, the long-awaited sequel to the hit 1986 film, Paramount has launched an interactive website called WhatsMyCallSign.com that puts users right in the pilot seat.

The site allows users to create their own Top Gun call sign, as well as design their very own virtual pilot helmet.

Naturally, we had to put it to the test, so PopCrush Nights host Lauryn Snapp strapped on her flight wings and gave it a go. Wondering how to "start your mission" and received your own call sign? We've got you covered, below.

How to Make Your Own Top Gun Call Sign:

Sign in to the site. Type in your name. Answer a series of personality-based questions, such as, “Can you surf?,” “Describe your favorite sunset,” and “Do you always read the rules line for line?” Next, turn your webcam on and allow the website to take a photo of you. WhatsMySign will then use AR technology to transport you into a Top Gun scene, give you a helmet and determine your “call sign.” If you aren’t happy with the result, you can edit the helmet design, retake your photo or even make up your own nickname. Finally, save your image and share it on social media using the hashtag #TopGun.

Here's what the finished product looks like:

attachment-Top Gun Maverick WhatsMyCallSign Test loading...

Share your own Top Gun: Maverick call sign on social media and get a shout out on the radio from Lauryn Snapp by tagging @PopCrush or @LaurynSnapp on Twitter!

Top Gun: Maverick starring Cruise, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro and Manny Jacinto hits theaters May 27.