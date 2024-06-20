The One, Full-Proof Way to Tell if a Watermelon is Truly Ripe
Ugh, we've all been there.
So excited to bite into that luscious, juicy, sweet watermelon. Summer at its best for sure. Then, after all the excitement and hoopla, your watermelon moment is that light pink, dull-tasting bite that makes your heart sink.
While there are several things we've all been taught to do to test watermelon ripeness, there's really only one full-proof way according to the Simply Recipes website.
When you're at the grocery store, a farmers' market, or come across a roadside stand this is the one and only thing you should with a whole watermelon to guarantee that perfect watermelon.
You simply pick it up and look for a small, dull, yellowish spot about the size of a quarter.
The belly or underside of the watermelon should have a creamy yellow spot. This is where the watermelon sat on the ground and ripened in the sun.
