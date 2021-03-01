Seth Rogen is officially (and legally) selling weed.

On Monday (Mar. 1) the actor announced the official launch of Houseplant, his cannabis lifestyle brand, in the United States.

“Almost ten years I go, I envisioned having my own weed company. And today I can say that my company Houseplant's weed will be available in California next week! Also, Houseplant is making lovely Housegoods like ashtrays, lighters, and YES, even ceramics,” Rogen wrote on Twitter.

“What we’re doing is bringing you the best strains of weed that have been hand-picked, by that I mean hand-smoked, by me. It’s just the weed that I love that I want to be smoking,” he explained in a video posted to Twitter. “It comes in these adorable little tins. We have an orange one for sativa, a purple one for indica, and it even stacks! Another thing we’re doing is making beautiful house goods for people who smoke weed.”

“This is honestly my life's work and I’ve never been more excited about anything,” the Superbad star added in his video. “I hope you enjoy it.”

According to Forbes, Rogen underwent an “extensive process,” testing hundreds of strains before choosing the initial launch strain for the brand: two sativas, Diablo Wind and Pancake Ice, and one indica, Pink Moon.

“People who love weed also like nice things and aren’t just lazy slobs,” Rogen told Fast Company via Zoom. “Weed has lived under your coffee table, in your sock drawer, in the back of your desk for a long time, and it doesn’t deserve that. It belongs with the other things you feel represent your sensibilities.”

Check out everything you need to know about Seth Rogen's weed company, Houseplant, below.

What Is Seth Rogen's Houseplant?

Houseplant is Seth Rogen’s cannabis lifestyle brand that he created with his writing partner Evan Goldberg. According to a press release, Houseplant will bring high-quality cannabis and design-led, innovative home goods, such as lighters, vinyl box sets and ashtrays, as well as three flower strains, including two sativas and one indica, to the U.S. market.

When Does Seth Rogen's Weed Company Officially Launch?

Seth Rogan’s weed company Houseplant officially launched in the United States on Monday (Mar. 1.) The website is currently down due to launch traffic. Expect to see Houseplant available through brand’s website beginning Thursday, March 11, 2021.

How Can I Buy Seth Rogen's Weed Products?

Seth Rogen’s Houseplant home goods and weed products will be available for shipping across the U.S. on houseplant.com starting Thursday (Mar. 11). Houseplant cannabis will initially be available in select markets in California via a delivery service accessible through the Houseplant website and will roll out to select dispensaries across the state of California later this spring.

Is Seth Rogen's Weed Available in My State?

Seth Rogen’s Houseplant weed is currently available in Canada and will be available only in California starting Thursday (Mar. 11.)