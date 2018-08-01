So, Uh, Apparently Seth Rogen Introduced Tom Cruise to Internet Porn

Today in things you probably never needed to know, it's been revealed that Seth Rogen is the man responsible for teaching Tom Cruise about internet porn.

The TMI revelation came about during Judd Apatow's recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. When Colbert asked if Apatow, who's primarily known as the brains behind comedies like Knocked Up, Pineapple Express, and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, would ever work on an action movie, he said he didn't know if it was his "move," but that he had, in fact, once had a meeting with Tom Cruise.

"He was looking to potentially do a romantic comedy and we were shooting Knocked Up...I said to Seth Rogen, 'I have a meeting with Tom Cruise, you have to come with me,'" Apatow explained, noting this was in 2006, before Rogen was famous.

Apparently, though, things quickly took a turn.

"[Seth] started talking about marijuana and pornography...and watching adult films on the internet," Apatow continued. "And Tom Cruise goes, 'What? You're saying there's adult films on the internet?"

Rogen, of course, confirmed yes, but an incredulous Cruise pressed him further. "Wait a second, you're saying if I just go on the computer, on the world wide web, there are people having sex?" he asked, according to Apatow.

And so went the moment when Tom Cruise learned about the existence of internet porn. Needless to say, he and Apatow never made a movie together.

Watch the story, beginning around the 7:16 mark, below.