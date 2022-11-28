How to Create Your Own Festival Lineup From Your Spotify Stats

You already know about Spotify Wrapped. Earlier this year, you learned about the Spotify pie chart. Now, there's Instafest, the app that will compute your Spotify listening habits into a three-day festival lineup based on your most listened to artists and we're here to show you how to generate it!

It's rather foolproof, which makes not only generating your customized festival bill a cinch, but you can also easily share it to social media or directly message your friends so they can all see it too. Just follow the steps below and you'll quickly be on your way to utilizing the latest tool that neatly compiles your stats into a visually appealing image.

Three cheers for data visualization!

How to Create a Customized Festival Lineup From Your Spotify Stats

Open the Instafest app link here Tap the "Sign in with Spotify" green button Enter your login credentials (or log in through a third party service, such as Facebook, Google or Apple Tap the "Agree" green button to consent to the terms, conditions and the app's access to your Spotify information Under the "Cuztomize" portion of the page, toggle between various lineups — Last 4 Weeks, Last 6 Months and All-Time Select the background style by choosing between Malibu Sunrise, LA Twilight and Mojave Dusk Hide your username from the top of the festival image (only if you'd prefer to) Hit "save and share" to download the festival bill and to share it on social media or through messages to friends and family

Both the six-month and all-time options will generate a three-day festival bill based on your most played artists, while the four-week option will only yield a single day lineup.

And that's all you have to do! See? We told you this was easy!