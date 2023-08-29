Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal Hefner (née Harris) is spilling intimate details about late Playboy founder's love life.

In her upcoming memoir, Only Say Good Things, the model claims the late mogul indulged in so much Viagra that he eventually went deaf in one ear.

"Hef always said he’d rather be deaf and still able to have sex. Weird," Crystal writes in the book, according to The Daily Mail.

Viagra is a prescription medication used to treat impotence, or erectile dysfunction (ED), in men.

Crystal also claims that while he was alive, Hugh controlled every aspect of her life, including the color of her nail polish.

She also alleges the Playboy mogul forced her and other women to participate in group sex.

"It was embarrassing. I don’t know the most people there’d been in our bedroom at one time but — a lot. Pretty bad. We were like, 'Oh, now it’s your turn.' Nobody really wanted to be there but I think in Hef’s mind, he still thought he was in his 40s, and those nights, the people, the mansion, solidified that idea. He felt, 'I’ve still got it,'" she writes.

In the memoir, Crystal also revisits her first night being physically intimate with Hugh, dubbing it "unremarkable."

"Whatever you would like, whatever you would think, or however you would want a night to go, well, it wasn’t that," she writes.

Crystal met Hugh when she was 21 and he was 81. Hugh and the Girls Next Door alum tied the knot in 2012. They were married until Hugh's death at the age of 91 on Sept. 27, 2017.

Only Say Good Things is expected to hit bookshelves in January 2024.