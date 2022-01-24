Hugh Hefner's son Cooper Hefner is speaking out in support of his late dad ahead of the new docuseries Secrets of Playboy.

The 30-year-old businessman took to social media this past weekend to slam the "salacious stories" coming out about his dad and life in the Playboy mansion.

"Some may not approve of the life my Dad chose, but my father was not a liar," Cooper tweeted.

"However unconventional, he was sincere in his approach and lived honestly. He was generous in nature and cared deeply for people. These salacious stories are a case study of regret becoming revenge," Cooper continued.

People who allegedly knew Hugh, who passed away on Sept. 27, 2017, also came to the late mogul's defense in comments on Cooper's post.

"I met your dad briefly, but knew/know quite a few people that worked at the Chicago offices, as well as a playmate," one user commented. "I have never heard anything bad from them about him. They shared wonderful memories they had of him. You don’t hear that from any other workplace like that."

Another individual claiming to have been a part of Playboy shared the same sentiment, writing, "I never experienced anything other than respect and kindness from Hugh Hefner and everyone affiliated with the Playboy enterprise. It was both an honor and a privilege meeting him and being part of the Playboy name."

Former Playmate Holly Madison recently described life in the mansion as "very cult-like." The Girls Next Door alum dated Hugh from 2001 to 2008, and she lived at the famed Playboy estate during that time.

"The reason I think the mansion was very cult-like looking back on it is because we were all kind of gaslit and expected to think of Hef as like this really good guy," the 42-year-old spilled in the teaser clip for the docuseries. "And you started to feel like, 'Oh, he's not what they say in the media, he's just a nice man.'"

Watch the clip below:

"It was so easy to get isolated from the outside world there," she recalled. "You had a 9 o'clock curfew. You were encouraged to not have friends over. You weren't really allowed to leave unless it was like a family holiday."

Secrets of Playboy premieres Monday (Jan. 24) on A&E and features interviews with Madison and former co-star Bridget Marquardt, along with other ex-Playmates and former staff members.