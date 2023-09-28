Inside Jon Stewart’s Breathtaking New Jersey Animal Sanctuary

It's been a minute since Jon Stewart has regularly been on our screens.

The former Daily Show host has a new series on Apple+ called "The Problem with Jon Stewart." So what has Jon been up to all of these years?

Jon's wife Tracey has long been writing best-selling books fighting for animal rights, and building a safe place for them.

Whether you agree with Jon Stewart's politics or not, the man is very charitable.

He is very involved with our friends over at the Count Basie Center for the Arts.

Jon famously advocated for the brave men and women who were first responders on 9/11.

Together, the two built a farm at 228 Route 537 East in Colts Neck that grows crops as well as cares for rescued farm animals, including cows, sheep, goats, pigs, and chickens.

'Hockhockson Farm' includes two 2-bedroom cottages, a pool, a pond, and an equine facility with an arena for showing. The property also boasts six barns,16 stalls, five pastures, five paddocks, a five-car garage, and a farm stand area.

Originally built in the late 1770s, the 45-acre property was purchased for about $4 million.

Jon and Tracey Stewart run the Hockhockson Farm Foundation from their home/farm. Its mission is to unite community leaders and other like-minded organizations to better serve communities in need.

Take a look at this breathtaking property.

TOUR JON STEWART'S COLTS NECK HOME AND ANIMAL SANCTUARY

