Happy International Women’s Day!

On Monday (Mar. 8), celebrities including Dolly Parton, Kerry Washington, Kris Jenner, Stevie Nicks and Lupita Nyong'o, to name a few, tweeted their sentiments about International Women’s Day, the global celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

March marks Women's History Month, so it only makes sense that International Women's Day is celebrated annually on March 8. According to the official International Women’s Day website, IWD is an important day to spotlight women's achievements, raise awareness about women's equality, lobby for accelerated gender parity and fund-raise for female-focused charities.

The global celebration also shines a light on important conversations around eliminating discrimination, challenging stereotypes and fighting bias.

The first official International Women’s Day was held in 1911, and was celebrated in Switzerland, Austria, Germany and Denmark. Today, many use the global event to shout out the hardworking women they admire in their life, as well as their own inspirational stories, across social media platforms.

See celebrities’ heartfelt International Women’s Day tweets and messages, below.