Is Caitlyn Jenner Planning to Run for California Governor?

Does Caitlyn Jenner plan to run for governor of California?

On Tuesday (April 6), it was reported that Jenner plans to join a rare recall election in the fall. A recall election is when voters can remove an elected official from office before the governor's term has ended.

Current California Governor Gavin Newsom will most likely be subjected to the recall election later this year due to his reported mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic under an emergency order. Although Newsom at first did not handle the situation well, he has since helped establish many COVID-19 vaccination sites. In turn, an updated poll shows that only 40 percent of California residents would support a recall.

Axios reported that Caroline Wren, who worked for former President Donald Trump's fundraising campaign, Trump Victory, will be aiding Jenner's potential run. In addition to Wren's fundraising, she also was an organizer of the Trump rally that took place prior to the Capitol riot on January 6.

Jenner and Wren met through their support of the American Unity Fund, which is a GOP nonprofit that focuses on LGBTQ+ rights and issues.

If Jenner runs for office, she will essentially attempt to repeat Arnold Schwarzenegger's run for governor. Former GOP candidate Schwarzenegger beat out former Democratic California Governor Gray Davis in 2003. The recall election was due to Davis' reported lack of leadership and mishandling of taxpayers' money.

Jenner would likely run as a Republican. She voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election and has been vocal about her politically conservative viewers. She later rescinded her support of Trump following his administration's attacks on trans rights.

Jenner has neither confirmed nor denied her reported intention to run for California governor.