Did Caitlyn Jenner Just Blow Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Reveal?

Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting her second child with Travis Scott — but did Caitlyn Jenner accidentally blow the surprise to the public?

TMZ reports that the makeup mogul and billionaire is currently pregnant with Baby No. 2, and that little Stormi, now 3, will soon be a big sister.

A source tells the tabloid that Kylie is in the "very early stages" of pregnancy, though it's unknown when the baby is due or what the sex is.

Kylie first sparked pregnancy speculation earlier this summer, when she was snapped wearing baggy clothing while on vacation in Idaho for the Fourth of July. Her on-again, off-again rapper beau (who is the father of Stormi) was also spotted on the trip, stirring up rumors of a reconciliation between the pair.

Kylie's first pregnancy was kept famously under wraps until just days after the birth of her daughter Stormi, who was born Feb. 1, 2018. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star faced rumors she might be pregnant with her second child back in 2019, when she playfully wrote in a birthday tribute to Travis, "Let's f--- around and have another baby."

However, it seems Caitlyn may not have gotten the memo that Kylie prefers to keep her private life, well, private — at least until she's ready to share with the world.

On Thursday (Aug. 19), the reality TV star and former Olympic decathlete, who is currently running for governor of California, appeared to let the happy news slip that she was going to be a grandmother (again) when she revealed she had just learned one of her children is expecting.

During a live-streamed visit to a toy store in Quincy, California while on the campaign trail, Caitlyn shared she has "18 grandchildren" but wants to "go for 30," per People.

"I keep telling the girls — they're not too excited about this, but — I wanna go for 30. Thirty grandchildren. It's a round number. I just found out the other day that I have another one in the oven. Yes, I found that out the other day. So that's 19, so we only got 10 to go."

According to TMZ, however, Caitlyn's son Burt is currently expecting a third child with his wife, so maybe that's who Caitlyn was referring to.