Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner No Longer Speak to Each Other

Caitlyn Jenner is opening about her relationship with her former wife, Kris Jenner, and where she stands with the entire Kardashian family.

Jenner appeared on the U.K. daytime talk show This Morning. While on there, she was asked how often she and Kris are in communication with one another.

"Kris I really never talk to anymore. It's sad... If there's any communications, Sophia Hutchins, she's my manager, she runs the show," Jenner said.

Jenner went on to share where she stands with the rest of the Kardashian family, saying that she is no longer as close with that side of the family.

"When you have as many kids as I have, you're closer to some than you are to others," Jenner explained.

"And its kind of that way through there, through that side of the family. I certainly see them, we do this and that. I'm much closer to the Jenner side, you know, with Brandon and Brody and my son Burt, my daughter Casey," the reality star continued.

"But Kris, I really don't have anymore contact with her. It's kinda sad, because we went through a lot... [but] there's just a lot there, you know?" Jenner said.

Check out Jenner's appearance on This Morning below:

In April 2022, Kris sat down with Robin Roberts for an ABC special. During their conversation, Kris shared that she and Jenner are "friends."

"We’re fine. We’re friends. I see her when she’s at a family thing. It’s settled down a lot," Kris said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"I think it was a big shock. It’s a scary thing to go through, because you know nothing about it. It’s a subject that I never thought I would have to directly deal with, confront, be understanding about something that I didn’t understand," she continued.

Kris and Jenner were married from 1991 to 2015 and shared two children together, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.