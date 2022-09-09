Did Kris Jenner leak Kim Kardashian's sex tape?

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch found herself in the hot seat on the latest episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden. Appearing on the program alongside her daughter Kylie Jenner, Kris answered questions while taking a lie detector test, including a burning question about daughter Kim's infamous sex tape.

The audience gasped when she was asked point-blank if she helped leak the sex tape — but Kris took the bold question in stride, responding, "It's OK, no, no."

And it appears she was telling the truth, as the test confirmed she was indeed behind honest.

Kim's ex-boyfriend Ray J, who also appears on the sex tape released in 2007, previously claimed he didn't leak the tape. The singer later implicated Kris when he told the The Daily Mail the tape's release was part of "a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me."

"Once I pitched the idea to her, just playing around a little bit, that's when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there," he claimed.

Questions about Kim's sex tape were not the only questions Kris fielded during her lie detector test, though. She also revealed who her favorite child is: Kylie.

More importantly, she addressed the claims that Kim damaged Marilyn Monroe's dress at the Met Gala, revealing the rumors as false.

Watch the clip below:

Kris and Kylie's appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden comes as they gear up to release Season 2 of The Kardashians on Hulu. Season 2 premieres Sept. 22.